VEGOILS-Palm oil falls 2% ahead of key data, logs second weekly climb

Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2% on Friday as traders awaited key palm oil board data, although the market is on course for a second weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 78 ringgit, or 1.99%, to 3,833 ringgit ($821.47) a metric.

For the week, palm gained 1.16%.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release June supply-and-demand data on Monday.

A Reuters’ survey on Wednesday forecast end-June inventories to rise 10.5% from the month before to 1.86 million metric tons due to slow exports and nearly flat output.

But traders are concerned about a sharper decline in production, which may squeeze inventory levels.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 ticked higher after a 3.5% overnight slump.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, forecast that the peak of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which brings prolonged hot and dry weather, will hit the country at the beginning of 2024.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)