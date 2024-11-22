Vehicle traffic through Valenciaport terminals falls by 11.76%

The import/export of vehicles suffers in Valenciaport. During the month of October, the terminals of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV) handled the loading and unloading of 50,465 vehicles; a figure that represents 11.75% less than the traffic of ‘automobiles as merchandise’ that moved in the same month of the previous year. In the cumulative figure from January to October, the volume of vehicles handled amounted to 480,441 (10.43% less); and with a year-on-year view, 587,208 units were moved (9.48% less).

The figures reflect the situation of the sector in Spain and in its global context.

Data from the APV Statistical Bulletin for the month of October show that in the first 10 months of the year, 2.74 million tonnes (Mt) of liquid bulk (-39%); 2.36 Mt of solid bulk (+15.41%); 13.26 Mt of non-containerised goods (+2.63%); 49.37 Mt of containerised goods (+10.76%); 1,484 tonnes of fishing (+47.34%) and 395,575 tonnes of victualling (+10%). Altogether, more than 68 million tonnes of goods, which is 5.72% more than in the first 10 months of last year.

Source: The Port Authority of Valencia