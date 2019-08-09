Venezuela Sanctions – increased scope

On 5 August 2019 the US administration significantly increased scope of sanctions against the Maduro regime in Venezuela with the issue by President Trump of Executive Order 13884 Blocking Property of the Government of Venezuela.

While the Order primarily applies to US persons, it also exposes non-US persons to the risk of sanctions if they provide material assistance to the Government of Venezuela (which is widely defined in the Order).

INSIGHT: Venezuela Sanctions on the website has been updated and more information is provided in a Client Alert published by Freehill Hogan & Mahar 7 August 2019.

Source: Skuld