Venezuela’s PDVSA seeks Russian crude cargo for Cuba -traders

in Freight News 25/01/2019

Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PDVSA has launched a tender to buy a 700,000-barrel cargo of Russian Urals crude for delivery February 15-23 at Cuba’s Matanzas port or a Curacao terminal, traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The company, which had not bought Russian crude on the open market for over a year while supplying Cuban refineries with Venezuelan grades, earlier this week offered to sell up to 4.45 million barrels of Venezuelan crude to cash customers while buying 1.2 million barrels of gasoline.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

