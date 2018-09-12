Venezuela’s PDVSA to reopen damaged Jose port dock by month’s end -documents

Recent News

  

in Port News 12/09/2018

Venezuela’s PDVSA expects to reopen its main port’s South dock by the end of September, easing strains on crude exports delayed due to a tanker collision last month, according to internal trade documents from the state-run oil firm seen by Reuters.

The South American country’s crude exports have remained slow in recent weeks as few customers have accepted the 500,000-barrels-per-cargo maximum neighboring terminals can handle.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Marguerita Choy)

