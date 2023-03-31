Venture studio Flagship Founders closes €3.5 million funding round

Flagship Founders, the first European venture studio focused on maritime technologies, logistics and shipping, today announced the successful closing of a €3.5 million funding round. The round is led by Hamburg-based shipping company F. Laeisz. and complemented by Starthub Ventures and Flagship Founders’ founding partner Auerbach Schifffahrt. In addition, several business angels are investing, including Jürgen Ringbeck and Philipp Ahrenkiel.

Flagship Founders was founded in May 2020 in Berlin with the mission of building digital businesses within the maritime industry together with ambitious founders. Since then, the venture studio has been able to spin off three companies: Kaiko Systems, Tilla Technologies and zero44, all of which operate successfully in the market and count well-known shipping companies among their partners.

“The industry wants to modernize and digitalize, and we want to play a decisive role in shaping this development,” explains Fabian Feldhaus, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Flagship Founders. “For us, in addition to the financial investment, the expertise and network of our shareholders are particularly important. Our partners from the industry support the development of ideas and provide access to the market. They are therefore an important factor in the success of our startups. The investment in Flagship Founders from F. Laeisz and others among the most traditional Hamburg shipping companies is clear proof that the industry is convinced by our expertise and methodology.”

With the help of the new capital, Flagship Founders will focus on setting up and spinning off further ventures and expanding its team.

“Flagship Founders successfully connects the startup scene with the maritime industry. With its existing network, equipped with a solid financial base, Flagship Founders will become an important player in the digital transformation process of the maritime industry,” comments Niko Schües, CEO of F. Laeisz Group. “The team around Malte Cherdron and Fabian Feldhaus and the previous successes of the already spun-off startups have convinced us. We are pleased to be part of Flagship Founders with immediate effect and to jointly drive digital innovations in the maritime industry.

Source: Flagship Founders