Ventus Marine selects BMT and Strategic Marine for CTV fleet expansion

In a move to bolster its fleet for the expanding offshore wind market, Ventus Marine has selected BMT’s Z-Bow 27m Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) design for the construction of four new vessels by Strategic Marine. This decision underscores the strong collaborative relationship between Ventus Marine, its operator Njord Offshore, BMT and Strategic Marine, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the offshore wind support industry through cutting-edge maritime solutions.

These four vessels will incorporate BMT’s unique features, such as the Z-Bow Hull for improved seakeeping and efficiency, BMT’s Active Fender System® for safe transfers and advanced propulsion systems tailored to the operational requirements of the offshore wind markets.

Two of these state-of-the-art vessels, destined for offshore wind markets in Taiwan managed by Njord Marine Ltd, are specifically designed to handle onerous conditions in the region with mooring capabilities in typhoon conditions. The Z-Bow Hull will offer lower resistance and better seakeeping whilst the CPP propulsor will ensure high transfer speeds and better transit capability, but not compromise on crew comfort and additional space for technicians.

The remaining two vessels operated by Njord Offshore Ltd, set to enhance operations in Europe will include IPS propulsion and comply to the new MCA Work Boat Code Edition 3.

BMT has a longstanding partnership with Njord Offshore and its owners with numerous vessels already delivered and operational, showcasing BMT’s trusted design excellence and innovation.

“This new project with Ventus Marine and Strategic Marine further solidifies our position as leaders in maritime innovation, particularly in the fast-evolving offshore wind support sector. Our ongoing operating partnership with Njord Offshore and the delivery of these vessels is a testament to our collective commitment to the energy transition and sustainable maritime operations. It underscores the excellence in design and naval architecture provided by our team of expert naval architects,” said Martin Bissuel, Head of Sales Commercial Maritime at BMT.

“We are delighted to sign this contract with Ventus Marine for the delivery of the 27m Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessels,” said Mr. Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer at Strategic Marine. “This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime sector, and we are grateful for the collaboration and trust placed in us by our esteemed client Ventus Marine who we hope to collaborate with further in the future.”

The collaboration amongst these companies demonstrates a collective drive towards enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and crew comfort in operations in the offshore wind industry.

BMT stands at the forefront of naval architecture and marine design consultancy, boasting over 70 proven Offshore Wind Support Vessel designs in service. The company employs a specialist team comprised of agile naval architects, engineers and project managers dedicated to research and development, and committed to elevating vessel operability, minimising environmental impact and providing the best possible solution. Through strategic partnerships and a relentless pursuit of excellence, BMT continues to set new standards in maritime design and engineering.

Source: BMT