Verbrugge International streamlines operations with advanced Terminal Operating Systems from Konecranes

Dutch Logistics Service Provider Verbrugge International BV has chosen software solutions from Konecranes to streamline operations across three of its locations in The Netherlands. The agreement includes Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) for non-containerized and containerized cargo operations, and was booked in November 2023. Implementation is planned for 2024 and 2025.

Verbrugge chose Konecranes to simplify its port and inland terminal operations covering dry bulk, general cargo, RoRo, project cargo and container handling. TOSs streamline complex procedures and operations, regulate the movement and storage of diverse cargo types within a terminal, and optimize asset utilization with real-time management. This results in better productivity and improved overall operational efficiency.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) most current review of maritime transport shows that despite the rise of containerization, roughly 80% of maritime trade remains non-containerized, underscoring the complexity of operations at multipurpose terminals.

“We are facing the challenges of automating our terminals, which have different and complex systems running to manage all operations. We’re a logistics service provider and not a software company, although we always tried to deliver the best service to our clients, but time progresses. So instead of relying on building an in-house system we investigated the market for a best-in-class software solution and chose the software solution from Konecranes,” said Verbrugge International BV CFO Carlo Broeren.

“Konecranes’ [CommTrac and Autostore] TOS will give Verbrugge International true multi-cargo handling capabilities for seamless management of diverse cargo types accessible from anywhere at any time. We’re pleased to have Verbrugge as our first CommTrac customer in mainland Europe following our recent successes in the US, Canada and Australia,” said David Trueman, Managing Director for Konecranes’ TBA Doncaster software unit in Port Solutions.

The companies have also agreed to integrate Konecranes’ software solutions with Verbrugge’s finance systems and real-time data sources like weighbridges, which help to accurately measure the flows of bulk cargo in and out of the terminal. This first-of-its-kind integration is expected to introduce operational efficiencies across Verbrugge’s entire cargo portfolio and marks a further step in advancing port industry digitalization.

