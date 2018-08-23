Reminder on Verify Gross Mass (VGM) weight submission

Following earlier communication on the implementation of the new SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) requirement for the verification of container weights, we would like to remind you that it is the shipper’s responsibility to ensure that VGM is submitted to the shipping line or the terminal before the container is gated-in. The shipper must ensure that VGM is correctly declared and share with the terminal or the shipping line accordingly.

What are the timelines?

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) terminal is a ‘No VGM No Gate-In’ port hence the VGM details MUST be submitted to the terminal and shipping line before the containers are gated in.

What are the consequences of not submitting a VGM before cut-off?

Several outcomes may occur should no VGM be provided to Maersk Line or terminal before cut-off:

-If a terminal at the port of loading has adopted the “No VGM, No Gate-in” policy, the container may be denied access at the gate. Additional costs may incur from the trucker or the time awaited to submit the VGM.

-As already noted, no container will be loaded on board a vessel without a VGM. Delays on your cargo may impact the fluidity of your supply chain should a container not load on its planned voyage due to missing VGM. Additionally, potential demurrage and/or detention charges may apply when a container is sitting idle at the terminal waiting for VGM submission.

-Should a container mistakenly be loaded to a vessel without a VGM, any transshipment port may refuse to handle the container. Consequently, the vessel or container may be subject to delays or be held at the transshipment terminal.

How can you submit your VGM?

There are several ways we capture VGM:

Please log into the Maersk Line website and update it in the booking for which the container will be gated-in to the terminal and we will then capture it in our planning system. Ensure your trucker has a copy of the certificate and gives it to the Maersk Line tally team at the main KPA gates. Ensure the correct VGM is updated in KWATOS as you pre-advice your export bookings to the terminal.

Kindly ensure that VGM is sent to the terminal before container gate-in to avoid above mentioned consequences.

Source: Maersk