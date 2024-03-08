Vernicos Scafi Tugs And Salvage Maritime Company

Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co., a Greek Towage and Salvage operator in Greece/East Med/Black Sea/Red Sea, together with its partners in SVS, announced the purchase of another newbuilding tug, one of the most modern and powerful tugs in Eastern Mediterranean.

The newbuilding is expected to be delivered in Turkey within September 2024, under Greek flag. MED-A2575 was built by Med Marine in Eregli Shipyard in Turkey, one of the most reputable shipyards in Europe. It belongs to RAmparts 2500-W design series by Robert Allan Ltd. and it is one of the most versatile ASD tug design for ship-handling, coastal towing, general purpose or escort duties. It can deliver more than 80 tons of bollard pull. Its high power and maneuverability making it capable to provide both high quality harbor and deep-sea towage services.

The tug is fitted with two Caterpillar/3516E main engines, each developing 2,100 kW at 1,600 rpm and with two Kongsberg/US 255S FP thrusters. It is also equipped with FiFi 1 class fire-fighting system, capable also to provide oil recovery and escort services. Mr. D. Vernicos, Director of Vernicos Scafi, commented: After the completion of the first five years of cooperation with our Italian partners, Scafi Società di Navigazione S.p.A (Scafi), Vernicos Scafi together with its Greek partners in SVS Maritime Company, continues its expansion with the acquisition of another newbuilding from Med Marine shipyard, in order to meet the everincreasing needs of its customers with safety and reliability. Hopefully, our second newbuilding tug constitutes the continuation of the Company’s investment plan that aims to keep VernicosScafi the leader of the industry. We are confident that our investment will further strengthen our position and will certainly add value to the fleet of our joint venture in Med Tugs.

Source: Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co.