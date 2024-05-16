Very large success of GTT’s first international employee shareholding plan

Recent News

  

Shipbuilding News 16/05/2024

The GTT Group announces the strong success of its first international employee shareholding plan, recording a participation rate of 87%.

Launched on April 24th 2024 across seven[1] countries, the operation represents a capital increase of 40.041 shares, or 0,11% of the Group’s capital. Upon completion, employees and managers will hold approximately 0,85% of the capital of GTT.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “We are proud of the great success of this first international employee shareholding plan, which demonstrates the commitment and confidence of our employees in GTT’s corporate project. With a remarkable participation rate, our employees fully embraced this opportunity to become shareholders and stakeholders in the Group’s future development.”
Source: GTT

