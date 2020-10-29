Vesconite Bearings: Ship classifications span the world

Vesconite Bearings’ ship classification certifications continue to span the world, with the team ensuring that the certificates remain up-to-date.

The company’s marine bearings are currently certified by American Bureau of Shipping (ABS ), Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Japan) (NKK), Bureau Veritas (BV), Lloyds Register (LR), Det Norske Veritas / Germanisher Lloyd (DNV / GL), China Classification Society (CCS) and Registro Italiano Navale (RINA).

Vesconite Bearings has had many of these certifications for decades, and continues to ensure that these remain in place, having recently been re-approved for three certificates by two ship classification authorities.

“The application process is started by contacting the relevant shipping classification authority and enquiring what we need to have in place and what steps are necessary to obtain the specific approval we require,” states Jaco Prinsloo, who is the compliance officer who has been tasked with keeping certifications current.

“Usually some material tests and a manufacturing facility audit by the specific certification authority is needed to get approved and certified, but every certification authority has different procedures and processes we need to follow to be certified,” he says.

The most recent set of re-approvals of certificates were applied for well before the multi-year certificate validity period lapsed.

This is part of the company’s safety and risk-mitigation commitment to the marine industry since these certificates are required if Vesconite stern tubes and rudder bearings are to be fitted to vessels that call for a specifically-certified product.

Having these certifications also supports the mandates of these premium certification bodies whose mission it is to ensure safer products in the marine industry, in line with best practices, regulatory requirements and the latest design techniques.

Source: Vesconite Bearings