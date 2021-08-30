Vesconite becomes International Windship Association member

Vesconite Bearings is the newest member of the 130-organisation-strong International Windship Association (IWSA), following its acceptance in August into the non-profit organisation as a technology and service provider.

IWSA facilitates and promotes wind propulsion for commercial shipping worldwide and brings together all parties in the development of a wind-ship sector to shape industry and government attitudes and policies.

This accords well with Vesconite Bearings’ belief in the importance of wind-propelled or partially-wind-propelled ships.

“Ships using wind propulsion are important since this reduces the greenhouse gas emissions of the shipping industry,” says Vesconite renewables and marine-applications engineer Petrus Fourie.

“By introducing wind propulsion into commercial shipping, fuel consumption and, thus emissions, can be reduced by 30%-100%,” he notes.

“This reduces greenhouse emissions and provides huge savings for commercial shipping operators,” Fourie adds.

Being a member of IWSA provides Vesconite Bearings with good opportunity to contribute its experience in renewable energy, marine and shipping.

“Technology to provide primary or secondary wind propulsion for ships requires high strength, low speed, low maintenance and long life bearings, which work well in the marine environment,” explains Fourie.

