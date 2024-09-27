Veson Nautical Launches IMOS X to Enhance Maritime Freight Management Decision-Making

Veson Nautical, the global leader in maritime data and freight management solutions, is excited to launch IMOS X, the new user experience for the industry-leading IMOS Platform. As complexity across the maritime industry grows, Veson is committed to understanding client needs and building the advanced tools needed to make confident decisions at the pace of trade.

IMOS X presents a leap forward in user experience for IMOS Platform clients, providing a modern, accessible user interface. With the initial workflows available in IMOS X, industry stakeholders can view real-time, reliable data within their decision-making processes, including voyage, cargo, port call, and claim data. While the IMOS Platform remains the foundational commercial freight contract management and voyage execution solution, Veson is rapidly building and validating new IMOS X functionality with clients, including substantial updates to claims workflows, voyage emissions data capture and reporting, and counterparty connectivity.

“Throughout Veson’s journey, we’ve partnered with companies at the forefront of our industry,” said John Veson, Co-Founder and CEO at Veson Nautical. “IMOS was built to handle intricate freight trading styles and diverse operational needs. Our goal has always been to create a product that meets complex requirements without unnecessary complications. With IMOS X, we’re taking the next step by streamlining workflows and seamlessly integrating data and collaboration, further simplifying complexity for our users.”

The core IMOS X functionality is now available to IMOS Platform clients upon request, with additional functionality to be added in the coming months.

Source: Veson Nautical