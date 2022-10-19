Veson Nautical Welcomes Spring Marine Management as New Client

Spring Marine Management S.A., a fast-growing company specializing in the management and operations of Oil/Chemical Tankers and Bulk Carriers, and Veson Nautical, a leading provider of commercial maritime software and services, have today announced Spring Marine Management’s selection of the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP) as their commercial contract management solution.

With an affirmed and successful track record in shipping, Spring Marine Management has managed to attain a long-standing presence in the markets with repeat charters. The company’s vision is to maintain and improve its position as a competitive shipping company in the global market, which is what drove them to seek not just a vendor but a technology partner to help future-proof its business.

The company found this in Veson Nautical, trusted by hundreds of the industry’s leading companies for its proven business logic, comprehensive maritime-specific capabilities, connectivity, and commitment to client success.

Stavros Vavasis, Commercial Sales Manager at Veson Nautical, said: “We are pleased to welcome Spring Marine Management to the Veson community at a time when their business is rapidly expanding. This is only the start of our journey and we are looking forward to working together on the growth opportunities that are available to this talented organization.

The Veson IMOS Platform offers the opportunity to implement new and improved processes and gain deeper visibility into the business than previously possible. What was key for Spring Marine was to empower all members of the team with the best set of digital tools available under a common platform, increasing synergies between team members and allowing them to deploy their talents in the most effective way.

Ultimately, Spring Marine understands that, as their business evolves, it is critical to work with a technology partner that can stay on pace to support long-term strategies for profitable and sustainable operations.”

Konstantinos Zacharias, ICT Officer at Spring Marine Management, said: “Its esteemed reputation, ease of use and expertise in maritime shipping were among the reasons why we selected VIP as our company’s end-to-end solution.

In today’s ever-changing workplace, it’s important to have technology that can evolve as quickly as your business. For example, as we look forward to the future, impending new regulations regarding carbon emissions present a need for shipping companies to change. Spring Marine Management S.A. aims to implement measures such as SEEMP, EEDI and EEXI, which combine operational and technical measures to help ship operators achieve reductions in emissions.

We expect VIP to play an important role in these changes by driving improvements to our existing business processes, increasing productivity and profitability, and developing new solutions to support new needs.”

Source: Spring Marine Management