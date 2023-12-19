Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Vessel approached by four small boats in Red Sea – UKMTO report

Vessel approached by four small boats in Red Sea – UKMTO report

in International Shipping News 19/12/2023

A vessel was approached by four small boats at the mouth of the Red Sea, 80 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti on Tuesday, according to a report posted by the UnitedKingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In what the agency described as a reported “suspicious approach”, the closest small boat paralleled the vessel’s course before breaking away, the agency said.

Between four and five people were on each small boat. There were no reported sighting of weapons, the UKMTO added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software