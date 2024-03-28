Vessel Dali Passed Previous Foreign Port State Inspections

The container vessel, Dali, was flagged with Singapore from October 2016 and is classed by classification society ClassNK. Classification societies are generally authorised by a flag administration to monitor compliance to technical standards and the applicable regulations by vessels registered under its flag.

Based on records, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirms that the vessel’s required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel’s equipment, were valid at the time of the incident.

The vessel also underwent and passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September 2023. In the June 2023 inspection, a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified before the vessel departed the port.

Dali’s next classification and statutory surveys are due in June 2024.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore