Vessel Data Critical To Managing Offshore O&M Through Covid-19 – Reygar Ltd

Crew transfer vessel (CTV) operators have pioneered a digital approach to modern fleet operations in recent years, using the vessel health and performance data gathered through advanced remote monitoring to drive operational improvements and maximise quality of service. This evidence-based approach to operations is now coming into its own as CTV firms seek to manage the challenges presented by Covid-19 and ensure ‘business as usual’ as far as possible for offshore wind farms.

That is, at least, according to Reygar, a leading provider of innovative remote monitoring and reporting platforms to the marine industry, which is working in collaboration with a number of leading CTV operators to accelerate the development of its BareFLEET interface to give each firm the insight they need to navigate Covid-19.

To limit the spread of the virus while continuing to service the vital offshore wind sector, vessel operators have adapted their operations to reflect distancing measures and guarantee access to personal protection equipment (PPE). These measures have included minimising the number of passengers per vessel and reducing the number of transfers in order to limit the exposure of crew to busy transport hubs, but has also seen engineering teams required to coordinate both planned and reactive maintenance from home.

BareFLEET monitors the health and performance of critical equipment across each vessel – including engine health, fuel consumption, motion, and impact onto the turbine – reliably transmitting this data to the shore team via the cloud. Through BareFLEET’s reporting, CTV operators have full visibility over the activity and condition of each vessel, and with it, the insight needed to enhance operational efficiency. Naturally, this generates a commercial advantage in times of normal operations, but in unprecedented times like the present this level of insight is coming into its own.

Andy Calderbank-Link, Operations Director at Seacat Services, said: “Comprehensive vessel data from Reygar’s BareFLEET system is proving decisive in maintaining our high-quality services throughout Covid-19 measures. By monitoring motion, impact, and vessel speed we can guarantee the safety and fitness to work of the crew and technicians keeping the UK’s offshore wind projects generating and optimize the time these key workers spend on site.

“Likewise, the live engine data provided by BareFLEET is central to ensuring we have vessels available when required. The insights into vessel health and performance delivered remotely by BareFLEET means that the engineering team have eyes on the boat and can manage maintenance from the shore, allowing our crews to focus solely on getting technicians to projects safely.”

Chris Huxley-Reynard, Managing Director of Reygar Ltd, said: “Companies want and need access to the best possible data when they simply do not have the boots on the ground. We are currently consulting with a number of our CTV operator clients to accelerate the development of BareFLEET’s database interface, with the aim of making as much live and modelled data as possible available to operators looking to manage transfers while crew numbers are limited.

“We are making it possible for them to query our databases in an even more flexible way, making sure this data is both highly detailed and managed intelligently to communicate what they need to know about the health of the vessel and events such as push-on, transit, and transfer.”

