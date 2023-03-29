Vessel Documentation Online Stands Against Shipping Vessels Flying False Flags

Vessel Documentation Online, a site that provides online access to applications for boat documentation renewal among other services, strongly condemns shipping vessels flying false flags. This practice is illegal and unsafe.

According to “Foreign Policy” magazine, in the article titled “Ships Are Flying False Flags to Dodge Sanctions,” there has been recent activity of “mysterious tankers sailing under the flags of unwilling or inattentive flag-of-convenience states are transporting enormous quantities of sanctioned crude (oil),” which “breaks down the already fragile system of ship registration – and is also making shipping extremely dangerous.”

According to the law and depending on the vessel’s endorsement, vessel owners who are in violation of Coast Guard documentation laws could be “liable to the United States Government for a civil penalty of not more than $10,000. Each day of a continuing violation is a separate violation.”

Vessel Documentation Online is designed to provide vessel owners with digital access to applying for initial vessel documentation as well as renewal, reinstatement, and other services that can help to keep the vessel registered with the USCG.

In addition to forms for acquiring or maintaining boat documentation, Vessel Documentation Online also offers forms to apply for a First Preferred Ship’s Mortgage, to change a vessel’s trade indicator/endorsement, to request an Abstract of Title, and many other services.

