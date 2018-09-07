Vessel from China unloads containers at Lebanon’s Tripoli port

A vessel from China arrived at Lebanon’s Tripoli port Thursday to unload products for the local market and transport containers to other ports in the region, National News Agency reported.

“This proves once again the importance of Tripoli port as a regional and international hub capable of providing logistics facilities for big vessels,” said a statement published by the agency.

The arrival of the vessel, apl Norway, takes place in the framework of the weekly vessel trips coming to Tripoli port for the third most important maritime shipping company Cmacgm.

“The company is currently preparing for the opening of the second maritime line between Lebanon and China to be launched in October,” the statement added.

A huge vessel will arrive next week at the port to unload 1,200 containers, it noted, saying that the number of containers unloading at the port in 2019 is expected to reach 200,000.

Source: Xinhua