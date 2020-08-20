Vessel fuel poses little relief to Korean refiners amid stagnant shipping demand

South Korean oil refiners struggling with low global demand cannot expect relief from vessel fuel they had heavily invested on expectations for increased demand to meet stricter clean fueling regulations as shipping also remains subdued.

According to marine fuel data provider Ship & Bunker.com on Monday, the price of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) averaged $53.1 per barrel in August, more than halved from $102.6 per barrel in January.

Their income from the business would too be halved as result.

Domestic refiners invested heavily in building and upgrading facilities to produce high value-added VLSFO products in readiness for the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s new regulation from January that requires marine fuels to contain less than 0.5 percent sulfur by weight, compared with earlier 3 percent.

Hyundai Oilbank was first to establish VLSFO-exclusive production facilities in November last year. It launched VLSFO brand Hyundai Star which contains less than 0.5 percent sulfur.

SK Innovation began producing the cleaner vessel fuels from the vacuum residue desulfurization (VRDS) facility in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province this year after a 1 trillion won ($845.7 million) investment from 2017. S-Oil also ramped up the desulfurization facility in its Ulsan plant.

“Low sulfur fuel oils had sold out late last year and early this year. Refiners were expected to redeem their investment,” said an industry source.

SK Innovation expected an operating profit of 200 billion won to 300 billion won from the business and Hyundai Oilbank up to 100 billion won. But the pandemic has dampened their expectations, said a source.

They pin hope on the third quarter, a traditional peak season in cargo shipping, he said.

