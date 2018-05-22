Vessel queue at Australian PWCS coal terminals rises on week to 10

Port Waratah Coal Services’ two terminals at Newcastle port in eastern Australia had ten ships waiting offshore Sunday, compared with three a week ago, the Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator said in its weekly report.

The queue was expected to amount to less than five ships at the end of May, and less than five ships at the end of June, HVCCC said.

A total of 1.98 million mt of coal was shipped out of the PWCS terminals in the week ended Sunday, up 82,100 mt from a week earlier. Month-to-date exports totaled 5.48 million mt, the report showed.

Coal producers had forecast May arrivals at the terminals at 9.6 million mt and for June at 10.0 million mt, the report showed.

Meanwhile, coal throughput on Newcastle port’s railway last week was 3.28 million mt, HVCCC said.

Around 1.30 million mt of coal was shipped through the NCIG terminal at Newcastle last week, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The Carrington and Kooragang terminals at Port Waratah had combined stocks of 1.81 million mt available for export on Sunday, up 169,416 mt from the previous week.

Gladstone port had eleven ships in queue Monday, and an additional three ships were loading at the Queensland port’s RG Tanna coal terminal, Gladstone Ports Corporation said.

Source: Platts