Vessel reports explosion near it southeast of Aden, UKMTO says

Adds background, paragraph 4

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) -A vessel reported an explosion at a distance from it while sailing some 50 nautical miles southeast of the port of Aden in Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said on Thursday.

The vessel did not sustain any damage and the crew was reported safe, the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

“The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call. Authorities are investigating,” UKMTO added.

Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Clauda Tanios; editing by Jason Neely)