Vessel reports hit by sea drone off Yemen’s Hodeidah, UKMTO reports

in International Shipping News 01/10/2024

A vessel reported being hit by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) 64 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah on Tuesday,the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.

The vessel reported seeing foursplashes close by, andthat all crew were safe and it was proceedingto its nextport of call, the agency added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Tala Ramadan and Jana Choukeir; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)

