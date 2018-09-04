Vessel traffic to Nigeria dropped by 2.3 % in Q 1 2018

The traffic of vessels that made port calls to Nigeria in the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017 dropped from 1008 to 985 vessels representing a decrease of 2.3 per cent, according to statistics made available by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This shows a gross tonnage of ship 31,693,650 as against 32,598,477 recorded in the 4th quarter of 2017, showing a decline of 2.8%.

In the same vein, container traffic into Nigeria, stood at 387,016 Total Equivalent Unit (TEUs), indicating a decrease of 7.1% from 416,806 TEUs handled by the same ports in the 4th quarter of 2017.

Also, vehicle traffic within the period under review dropped as a total of 37, 584 vehicles were handled by NPA within the period under review, showing a decrease of 13.2% from 43,338 units received in the previous quarter.

Interestingly, the nation’s seaports recorded an impressive increase in the cargo throughput in the period under review.

NPA records shows an increase of 18,729,889 metric tons of goods in the first quarter of 2018 as against the 17,250,334 metric tons of cargo which was received in the 4th quarter of 2017, indicating an increase of 8.6 per cent.

However, inward traffic cargoes stood at 10,617,318 metric tons, representing 56.7 per cent of cargo throughput at the ports in the 1st quarter of 2018 while the outward cargo traffic stood at 8,112,671 metric tons representing 46.3 per cent of the total cargo traffic.

The turn-around time of vessels stood at 3.8 days when compared with 4.1 day in 4th quarter of 2017 while berth occupancy rate was 32.8% as against 33.8% on 4th quarter 2017.

Meanwhile, the first quarter of 2018 witnessed a tremendous growth in cargo traffic when compared to the same period in 2017.

The records shows that while there has been a decrease of 2.3% in the number of ships that call at the ports but the cargo traffic increased by the same percentage.

Source: DailyTrust