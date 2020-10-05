VesselMan Signs Agreement with BOURBON Offshore

VesselMan has signed a long-term agreement for the provision of cloud-based project management software with BOURBON. BURBON is a leading marine service provider in the offshore oil and gas industry, operating in 44 countries with a modern and standardized fleet of 458 vessels. The agreement follows a six-month trial and review.

“The digitization of the docking operations will help our engineers and superintendents to optimize costs, capitalize experience and gain efficiency and reliability all over the docking process. This long term partnership with Vesselman and Bourbon is finally a great added value for vessel owners, as the high level of docking expertise of Bourbon will be ‘smartly’ more accessible” said Raphael Briere, Managing Director of Bourbon Black Sea, the maintenance and docking expert entity of BOURBON group.

Glenn Edvardsen, CEO of VesselMan, emphasized the value VesselMan added to Bourbon. He also noted the importance from VesselMan´s side to be working closely with their clients and that the solution is tailored-made to their needs and priorities.

“We are really pleased to have had the opportunity to show the value we can add to a company of BOURBON’s stature. The core value with a cloud-based solution is simplicity. Data stored in the cloud is easily accessible from all around the world, all that is needed to access a project’s information and progress status is an Internet connection. Working closely with our partners allows us to offer a tailored software concept that is built based on their individual needs and priorities. This provides clients with access to new, more efficient technology solutions, which are characterized by their ease of use and operational relevance.

Source: VesselMan