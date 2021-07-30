Vesselman Signs Agreement With Teekay Tankers

VesselMan has announced the signing of an agreement with Teekay Tankers. Teekay Tankers will utilize VesselMan across its fleet of approximately 50 vessels as an important step in the company’s digitalization strategy. Teekay Tankers operates one of the world’s largest conventional tanker fleets including Suezmax, Aframax, and long range two (LR2) vessels. The agreement was completed following a 3-month proof of concept (POC) and review.

VesselMan makes it easy for ship managers to successfully oversee every step of a dry-docking project. The cloud-based platform is an easy-to-implement and cost-efficient option for digitization of dry-dockings and technical projects.

“The digitization of dry-docking operations with VesselMan will help our project managers and fleet teams streamline the process, optimizing vessel performance, improving cost effectiveness, and implementing a culture of continuous learning – George Mathew, Vessel Manager

VesselMan CEO, Glenn Edvardsen said “We are excited to be able to implement our technical management solution for Teekay. I would like to thank Teekay for this opportunity, this is a significant milestone for us and our set up in Singapore. This truly shows the growth potential in the region, and it’s a great job done by our local team with Gary Yeow at the helm.” CEO Glenn Edvardsen.

“To have the support of a well-established company like Teekay enables us to enhance our solution to be the benchmark for a technical management solution provider. Unlike conventional ICT services built on legacy monolithic software architecture, VesselMan’s Solution as a Service can be like lego blocks that combine different ideas, requirements, and components to work together,” said Gary Yeow.

VesselMan is a cloud-based solution that provides a digital specification that is always available, based on best practice templates, and flexible integration with third party software.

Source: VesselMan