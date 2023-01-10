Vessels along Yangtze River Economic Belt see record high shore power usage

Over 780,000 transportation ships from the 11 provincial-level regions along the Yangtze River Economic Belt used shore power of more than 74.9 million kWh in 2022, with both the number of vessels and the shore power usage reaching a record high, said the administration of navigational affairs on the Yangtze River under the Ministry of Transport.

As a major measure to better protect the Yangtze River’s ecosystems and promote eco-friendly shipping, more and more transportation ships are encouraged to use shore electricity while at the dock. Over the years, more than 10,000 transportation vessels have been upgraded to adopt standard power-receiving equipment connected to the shore power system.

In 2023, the traffic and transport authorities plan to accelerate the upgrading of shore power facilities at ports and aboard and to further promote the construction and application of smart shore power, said the administration.

China started the Yangtze River Economic Belt initiative in early 2016, aiming to turn the region into a golden economic belt featuring a more beautiful ecology, smoother transport, a more coordinated economy, a better-integrated market, and more scientific mechanisms.

Source: Xinhua