VesselsValue brings transparency to a traditionally opaque market with automated Superyacht values

London based online valuation and data provider, VessesValue Ltd, have today launched their automated valuation platform for Superyachts, an industry first.

The company who already have deep roots in the maritime industry, have gone live with daily updated current and historical values back to 2012, available for over 6,000 Superyachts greater than 24m in size.

It is the first time their product has been available to the wider consumer community as well as existing industry stakeholders.

The database that underpins their automated valuations contains over 9,000 live and on order yachts together with a comprehensive searchable record of all asking prices, sale and purchase transactions, newbuilding contracts and refits in an effort to bring true transparency to the market.

“Whilst over 20% of Superyachts are for sale at any given time, sale prices are rarely disclosed to the market place and therefore VesselsValue’s aim is to make the market more transparent and be the number one go to valuation service for Superyachts globally” states Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Freeman.

The worlds largest live Motor Yacht (by Gross Tonnage) is M/Y Dilbar, 15,917 GT / 156m LOA, blt 2016 Lurssen which has a VV value today of USD 648 mil. This one of a kind Superyacht is owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

For those with a more modest budget, VesselsValue data suggests a 60m 10 year old Superyacht from a top yard is worth c. USD 36 mil and a 30m planing yacht of same age to be USD 2.6 mil without adjusting for any extra features.

VesselsValues’s Superyacht team is led by a team of experts including yachting specialist Dennis Causier. Dennis has been involved in the industry for over 40 years both in both an advisory role and as a yacht owner himself and acts as a commercial counterpoint to the data that VesselsValue provides. Project lead Sam Tucker has over 9 years experience both on and offshore.

Source: VesselsValue