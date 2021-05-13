VesselsValue Celebrates 10 Year Milestone

Leading online valuation and data provider, VesselsValue, turns 10 today. Having grown from a just handful of people when the company launched in 2011, they now have over 170 employees across 7 offices worldwide. Committed to bringing transparency to the industry, VV provides automated values for every ship in the global fleet, every day. As well as their valuation services where they first made their name, they also provide commercial and technical data, AIS & GIS mapping and tracking, vessel activity and trade information.

Commenting on the anniversary, CEO and Founder, Richard Rivlin reflects on the company’s innovation and achievements over the last 10 years, from humble beginnings to a strong and unique global presence as the only company offering daily updated, algorithm driven valuations.

“We have built a fantastic global and diverse team to build and sell these services to our clients, bringing much needed transparency, objectivity and innovation to the industry… I’m proud that we have made an ongoing commercial success of the company without any outside shareholders, investment or debt. We have consistently grown our revenue over the 10 years, with last financial year seeing a 25% growth rate on a very healthy recurring base. Like all good technology companies, we reinvest our profits into further growth so that we can continue to improve and develop ever better services for our clients.” – Richard Rivlin, CEO

Source: VesselsValue