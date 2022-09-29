VesselsValue expands their Green data offering with the launch of Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Engine Power Limitation (EPL)

Leading data provider, VesselsValue, are pleased to announce their latest additions to the Green product range, allowing clients to estimate fuel, distance and CO2 in real time.

These latest features combine VV’s extensive Shipping data with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) framework to calculate the Energy Efficiency score for an individual vessel, whether existing or a newbuild. It is available across Bulkers, Tankers, Containers and Reefers, with CII additionally covering Cruise, Gas, Vehicle Carriers, Small Dry and Small Tankers.

Carbon Intensity Indicator

The Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) is being introduced by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) next year in a bid to minimise the Shipping Industry’s carbon emissions, whereby all vessels over 5,000 GT are required to calculate and submit a value of CII for each calendar year.

VV’s new CII feature will allow users to view current and historical estimated CII ratings for individual vessels and fleets quickly and easily. Users can access the following data for individual vessels, year to date and previous three years: CII rating (bands A–E), Attained and Required Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), CO2 emitted, Distance travelled, Time underway and Fuel consumed.

Engine Power Limitation

Relating to EEDI/EEXI, users can now estimate the limited engine power and reduced reference speed to bring a non compliant vessel into EEXI compliance.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Rowse, Head of Modelling and Data Science remarked:

“Increasing regulation of greenhouse gas emissions is highly likely to remove capacity from the Shipping system. For the first time, we can start to understand the extent to which each sector will be affected. We are helping organisations understand the extent to which each Shipping sector will be impacted by the imminent and ongoing introduction of environmental regulation.”

Source: VesselsValue