VesselsValue launches next generation of automated vessel valuations with Idwal Marine

VesselsValue is excited to announce the launch of automated Condition Adjusted Values (CAV) in partnership with Idwal Marine.

CAV combines a vessel’s actual condition with algorithmically derived market values to now account for a vessel’s physical condition; a first for the maritime industry.

Tom Evans, Director of VesselsValue explains that “CAV will assist stakeholders to get value for the additional time, effort and expense of maintaining quality fleets; an effort that we see rewarded in transactions but not in valuations currently.”

Unique Idwal vessel grading data is fed into the VesselsValue algorithms to produce daily automated Condition Adjusted Values.

Historical inspection reports can also be requested directly through the VV platform. If no permission has been granted by the owner, or if no recent inspection reports are available, users can commission a new inspection report via the platform.

Any method of asset valuation requires assumptions. Desktop valuations commonly assume a vessel is in fair condition with all relevant Class, Flag and certificate requirements in place. This new value enables users to gain greater granularity and move beyond assumptions that all vessels are in a fair condition.

Idwal Managing Director Nick Owens said “We’re thrilled to enter a partnership with VesselsValue to bring Condition Adjusted Values to the industry. Through the combination of Idwal’s latest grading data, users now have greater visibility into a ship’s true value. This is just one of the ways Idwal is bringing inspection data back to the industry to help it make smarter decisions.”

Benefits

• Get ahead of your competitors with the only automated Condition Adjusted Value

• Request historical Idwal inspection reports on vessels of interest, saving you time and money

• Speed up your decision making processes

Features

• Daily updated automated Condition Adjusted Value

• Compare Condition Adjusted Values and Market Values for specific vessels

• Request historical Idwal reports quickly and easily

Source: VesselsValue