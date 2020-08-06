VesselsValue Launches Official App

Leading online valuation and data provider, VesselsValue, has today announced the launch of its first official app.

The free app is currently available on iOS and Android platforms, offering a variety of features for clients to easily access whilst on the go.

The app has been designed to ensure users can quickly obtain market insights and reinforces the company’s proposition of making markets transparent and accessible.

Commenting on the launch, Georgina Gavin, CCO, VesselsValue Ltd. said “As clients continue to access VesselsValue more and more via their mobile devices, developing a complimentary mobile version of VesselsValue was a natural and frankly necessary addition to our methods for delivering the latest data available. We are excited to develop the app further, finding more innovative ways to deliver useful content faster, such as in-app messaging and tailored alerts.’’

Key features now available on the app include:

Values

View current Market, Demolition and Newbuild values for every vessel including company fleet values within the database

Search

Search the extensive VesselsValue database for any vessel or company fleet in the world

Interactive Graph

Featuring historical values and vessel transactions

Vessel Details

View the specific details of each vessel eg. builder, flag, size, features and many more

VesselsValue plans to expand the app’s functionality and add additional features over the coming months.

The app covers all ship types on the VV platform including Cargo ships, Offshore vessels, Passenger vessels and Superyachts.

The app is available immediately for all existing users.

Source: VesselsValue