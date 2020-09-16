Vestas and Hempel enter into strategic partnership agreement

Global leader in sustainable energy solutions, Vestas and world-leading supplier of coating solutions, Hempel are teaming up in a new strategic partnership to cooperate around innovative solutions for surface protection of wind turbines.

The joint Vestas and Hempel ambition is to reduce surface treatment costs and support sustainable coating solutions. At the same time, Hempel continues to assist Vestas in remaining competitive throughout the entire process of becoming CO2 neutral by 2030.

In Colorado, USA, Vestas is operating one of the world’s largest facilities of wind tower manufacturing. Here Vestas and Hempel take the first step of the partnership, as they will closely collaborate on bringing down costs and exploring new digital solutions to improve quality control and the CO2 footprint of the production of wind turbines. Initial calculations demonstrate that changing the processes surrounding the surface treatment application will potentially generate a 60 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions equal to 1,100 tonnes CO2e per year.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship with Hempel with this partnership. It is a great example of how we make sustainability part of everything we do and how we strive to engage in close and mutually beneficial partnerships across our value chain to improve both our operational efficiency and sustainability performance,” says Vestas COO Tommy Rahbek Nielsen.

“At Hempel, we help our customers reach their sustainability targets. We have a long-term relationship with Vestas and are excited to take it one step further with a shared ambition of developing more innovative and sustainable coating solutions to help reduce our customers’ CO2 footprint. This strategic partnership will allow Vestas and Hempel to elevate each other’s strengths with the aim of innovating and unlocking future value together,” says Hempel CCO Michael Hansen.

Source: Hempel