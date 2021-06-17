VETUS Announces Record Global Sales and Strengthened Structure for UK Office

VETUS has announced unprecedented global order book volumes, with March 2021 reported as the best sales month in its history. As the company strengthens its presence across all continents to meet increasing demand through the most direct market approach, the complete boat systems supplier has also named VETUS veteran Ray Browning as the new Branch Manager for its UK office.

VETUS has confirmed that the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021 marked the company’s highest sales levels for 13 years, with the last quarter in particular showing exceptional growth in revenue.

Marcel Borsboom, CEO, VETUS, said: “We are pleased to announce such positive news about the global status of VETUS, with the 2020 fiscal year confirmed as the best since 2007 and the bottom line also improving greatly. We have seen enormous demand in many areas of the world, and we are doing our utmost to get the shipments out of the door in time.

“Contributing to this record sales growth, the direct model implemented by VETUS to open offices in many relevant boating markets is clearly proving successful. We now have a presence of our own staff in all continents, reaching from New Zealand to Finland, and from Taiwan to South Africa. Our experiences have led us to review the structure and set-up of VETUS UK, and we are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ray Browning as the new Branch Manager. We are confident that the selection of Ray and his team in Southampton will provide continuity, enthusiasm, dedication and a great customer focus.”

Since joining VETUS in 1989, Ray has excelled in several different roles for the company over the past three decades, including Sales Manager. He will bring years of experience and product knowledge to his new position, with a focus on serving VETUS customers in the UK and reaching additional customers new to the brand.

Ray said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity to use my specialist knowledge, product expertise and extensive network in the UK to continue to grow sales using the renowned VETUS direct approach. As more people discover boating and get out on the water in this country, it is our job to make sure our customers can trust us to supply them with the whole range of VETUS solutions and systems so they can maximize life onboard and access support when needed.”

Source: VETUS