VETUS Appoints New EMEA Sales and Global Marketing Director

International marine systems supplier VETUS and anchor and mooring specialist MAXWELL have announced the appointment of Thijs Boegheim as the new Sales Director EMEA and Global Marketing Director.

Strengthening the company’s sales and marketing commitment, Thijs joins the VETUS management team. Current Marketing Director Babette van Waes, who will focus on the digital marketing strategy and activities, will continue as a VETUS management team member.

Thijs moves to his new position following two years as General Manager EMEA at VETUS brand MAXWELL Marine, after joining the VETUS-MAXWELL family in 2013 on the Sales Export team and spending five successful years as Superyacht/OEM Sales Manager.

Thijs said: “After seven years putting MAXWELL on the map in the EMEA region, I am excited to start this new role. I believe the brand MAXWELL has become much more visible and well-known in the power, sail and superyacht markets over the last few years because of the collaboration between all the company’s colleagues, centres, dealers and distributors. VETUS is a healthy company and I am confident that with the right tools and mindset, we can get to another level with the capability to meet the challenges ahead.”

To optimise sales and marketing efforts, Thijs will align with Marketing Director Babette van Waes, who will target the development and maintenance of new websites and an increased interaction with customers using online tools such as virtual boat shows.

“Setting up the marketing department, growing the VETUS brands and positioning VETUS as a creator of boat systems have been our main goals during the last 10 years,” said Babette. “With changing markets, we see the importance of online marketing growing fast. This needs focus and I see it as a great challenge to determine and realise the new online marketing and business strategy for VETUS.

“Creating an online marketing strategy, developing new websites, building a virtual online boat show, growing our social media strategy and working with e-mail automation, are a number of tasks I will be focusing on. I am looking forward to working together with Thijs, moving VETUS forward from a sales and marketing perspective in the years ahead.”

Marcel Borsboom, CEO of VETUS, added: “In today’s rapidly evolving marketing landscape, VETUS is committed to investing and pro-actively enhancing our digital strategy so that we can continue to effectively reach new customers and support our loyal customers. We are confident that both Babette and Thijs will be significant contributors to the on-going success of VETUS.”

Source: VETUS