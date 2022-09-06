Vetus appoints sales manager for northern italy

Recent News

  

VETUS, the global innovation company for complete marine product systems, has appointed Daniele Torretta as Sales Manager for Northern Italy in a move that will enable it to be even more pro-active with original equipment manufacturers and key clients in this key market.

Most recently Sales Manager Marine Pleasure Yacht Sector Italy for Twin Disc working with all main Italian boat builders, Daniele was earlier Senior Sales Manager for RTN for more than 13 years and was, among other things, in charge for the launch of the marine propulsion system Fortjes by Reintjes and of the innovative hybrid propulsion system Auxilia by RTN. He has worked closely with a range of key clients on the development of their portfolio of hybrid and diesel electric applications.

At VETUS Daniele will report to Davide Baldereschi, who was appointed as the company’s new Italy Branch Manager in April.

Vetus is joined by Daniele Toretta as Sales Manager for Northern Italy

Daniele has worked in the marine sector since 2007 and has a wide range of experience, especially in the propulsion and hydrodynamic fields.

During this time in the maritime industry, he also studied for and achieved a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business Organization at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.
Source: VETUS

