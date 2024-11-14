Victoria International Container Terminal to conduct rural tailgate inspections

Victoria International Container Terminal, a fully automated container terminal and International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in the Port of Melbourne, Australia, has been officially approved to perform 14.4 Rural Tailgate Inspections, reinforcing its commitment to streamlining biosecurity compliance for containers bound for rural areas across the State of Victoria.

The approval follows the recent policy extension by the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which broadens the scope of sea freight containers eligible for inspection under the Approved Arrangement class 14.4 – Rural Tailgate Inspection.

The tailgate inspection is an important biosecurity measure that aims to identify and mitigate risks associated with imported sea containers. VICT now offers this service directly at its facility in Webb Dock. Conducting inspections on-site enables VICT to streamline the import process by reducing the need for additional container transfers, resulting in significant time and cost savings for stakeholders in the Victorian supply chain.

For customs brokers, importers and biosecurity industry participants, VICT’s on-dock inspection service eliminates the need for containers to be moved off-site for biosecurity clearance. Containers destined for rural Victoria can undergo the mandated biosecurity checks at VICT, facilitating quicker release and reducing overall logistics costs.

VICT’s fully certified and trained staff, equipped with the required tools and expertise, are ready to provide tailored services for different container types, including dry boxes, reefers, open tops, and ISO tankers, ensuring compliance with the highest biosecurity standards.

Customers can visit VICT’s website to schedule tailgate inspections.

Source: ICTSI