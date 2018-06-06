Videotel Adds Online Training and Multi-device Support to Its Market-Leading Platform

KVH VideotelTM has announced a major update to Videotel Performance ManagerTM (VPM) to now include fully integrated online training, making its award-winning content available whenever and wherever the seafarer is free.

Alongside its state of the art Videotel on Demand system, KVH Videotel’s suite of eLearning material can be accessed online on any web-enabled device, with content automatically repurposed for mobile, tablet, and web browsing.

This flexibility gives ship operators and maritime colleges the ability to provide crew access to KVH Videotel’s material from any location with web access, enabling a higher degree of flexibility, as crew have more opportunities to complete their training schedules wherever they are.

Additionally, online training materials are updated automatically as a new title or edition is launched so that the latest KVH Videotel training is always available.

For companies wishing to support talented crew members, online training provides an excellent platform for training away from the vessel, and gives seafarers and companies the tools to develop seafarers’ Continued Professional Development (CPD).

“This is an important update to VPM, allowing crew the freedom to access online training content from a web-enabled device, wherever and whenever they want,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s senior vice president of EMEA.

“The cloud-based platform also enables ship operators to keep track of an individual crewmember’s latest training records in easy-to-view dashboards that monitor skill levels and training schedules, so keeping track of individual seafarer skill sets is really simple,” says Mr. Woodhead.

Videotel Performance Manager’s online training functionality is available as part of the VPM Masters and Professional packages; an upgrade is available for those on the VPM Essential package.

Source: KVH Videotel