Videotel Offers Free Training Package to Industry on Sulphur 2020 Compliance

Leading maritime training provider Videotel has announced that it is offering the maritime industry free access to its new training package called: “The 2020 Sulphur Regulations – Achieving Compliance”.

As the first January 2020 is rapidly approaching, this free awareness video clearly sets out the new regulations, where and how they apply, how they are to be enforced and what crews and owners need to do to be compliant.

In essence there are three main ways to achieve compliance:

·Burn compliant fuels

·Use alternative fuels

·Install an exhaust gas cleaning system or ‘scrubber’

The video outlines the pros and cons of each of the above options and explains what ships need to do if things go wrong.

The training package covers the following areas:

·2020 sulphur regulations overview

·Methods of compliance

·Fuel availability

·Fuel Oil Non-Availability Report (FONAR)

·Ship Implementation Plan (SIP) and inspections

“Making sure that the industry complies with the sulphur 2020 fuel cap is so important that we wanted to show our support for this industry by offering this advice for free,” said Raal Harris, Videotel’s Managing Director.

“We have had tremendous support from within the industry in putting this video together and making it freely available seemed the right thing to do. Preparation is key to achieving 2020 compliance and we look at the key ways in which this can be achieved,” he continued.

A special landing page has been created on the Videotel website for interested parties to access the video. Simply click on the following link: www.videotel.com/sulphur2020

Videotel is also working with Industry partners on an eLearning course, primarily aimed at ships’ Chief Engineers that presents the key points of the MARPOL requirement, including implementation planning, Fuel Management and planning, procedures for establishing compatibility, fuel switching, and use of 0.50% max S fuel in boilers which will be available later this year.

Source: Videotel