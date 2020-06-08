Videotel Wins Host of Awards for its Training Programmes

Maritime e-learning provider Videotel has won a host of prestigious awards for its recent releases underlying the continued focus on quality since becoming part of Ocean Technologies Group.

Videotel have been frequent award winners in their 40 year history across their comprehensive portfolio of training materials designed to help seafarers with a diverse range of ship safety, environmental, security and other operational training materials.

The recent award wins are:

2020 COMMUNICATOR AWARDS

Entry: Personal Safety on Board Ship, Part 1 – The Essentials

Category: Film / Video-Training (for Corporate use) for Film / Video / Television

Award: DISTINCTION

Producer: Amanda Gross

https://videotel.com/stcw-training-catalogue/products/1317-part-one-the-essentials

Personal Safety is one of Videotel’s most viewed series with almost 200,000 views in the last 12 months alone. This updated programme deals with seafarer personal safety and is aimed at crew and the shore-side personnel who liaise with them.

WorldFest Houston Film Festival

Entry: ASBESTOS AWARENESS

Category: Film & Video Productions – Training

Award: Gold Remi Award

Producer: Amanda Gross

https://videotel.com/stcw-training-catalogue/products/1330-asbestos-awareness

This moving training package uses genuine seafarer stories to describe the risks of asbestos, where it may be found on the ship, how it should be managed for the safety of everyone on board, and what to do if the material has been disturbed.

WorldMediaFestivals | Television & Corporate Media Awards.

Entry: MARPOL ANNEX VI – PREVENTION OF AIR POLLUTION FROM SHIPS (EDITION 3)

Category: Training: Learning Programmes

Award: Gold

Producer: Katerina Sfaellou

Script Writer/Director: Robin Jackson

https://bit.ly/2zFCi8k

Part of an updated series on this key area of environmental legislation that demonstrates a move to shorter more targeted video training.

Horizon Interactive Awards 2019

Entry: Shipboard Maintenance and Painting (Edition 2)

Category: Video – Instructional

Award: Gold

https://videotel.com/stcw-training-catalogue/products/1367-shipboard-maintenance-and-painting-edition-2

This training package is intended for all ship’s personnel tasked with, or are responsible for seafarers who paint steel decks and surfaces.

All these e-learning titles are available as video and Computer Based Training (CBT) formats.

Commenting on the impressive haul of awards, Ocean Technologies Group Creative Director Raal Harris said, “We are really proud of our team for achieving these accolades and consistently producing so many award winning programmes. Being recognized by our film-making peers is very gratifying and demonstrates the superb skills and technical ability of our global content team.”

“I would also like to thank those companies that helped us make these programmes, either with their advice and guidance or use of their vessels for filming on location.”

Videotel is part of the Ocean Technologies Group of companies which also includes Coex, Maritime Training Services (MTS), Seagull Maritime and Tero Marine.

Ocean Technologies Group is a global learning and operational technology company dedicated to accelerating the potential of innovative companies that serve the maritime industry and helping them to meet the challenges of 21st Century shipping.

Together, its companies boast an unrivalled network of over 1,400 customers, 20,000 vessels and over 1,000,000 seafarers with the biggest data rich picture of learning and development behaviour in maritime history.

Source: Videotel