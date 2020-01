Vietnam 2019 net crude oil imports 3.64 mln tonnes vs 1.3 mln tonnes in 2018 – customs

Vietnam’s net crude oil imports in 2019 reached 3.64 million tonnes, up from 1.3 million tonnes a year earlier, government’s customs data released on Monday showed.

The country’s crude oil imports during the year rose 47.1% to 7.616 million tonnes, while is crude oil exports edged up 0.4% to 3.976 million tonnes, the Customs Department said in a statement.

Vietnam’s imports of petroleum products in 2019 fell 14.2% to 9.798 million tonnes, the department said. Its petroleum products exports fell 0.4% to 3.108 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Khanh Vu, editing by Louise Heavens)