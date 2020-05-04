Vietnam: Iron, steel exports to Germany soar in Q1

Iron and steel exports to Germany saw significant increases in volume and value in the first quarter of this year, according to preliminary statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Iron and steel export volume hit 858 tonnes, up 17-fold, while value surged 18 times annually to 1.27 million USD.

Vietnam’s total exports to Germany, one of the country’s major markets in the European Union, reached 648.61 million USD in March, up 24.93 percent month-on-month, and raising the first quarter figure to 1.68 billion USD, up 1.87 percent against the same period last year.

Toys and sports equipment raked in 15.8 million USD in March, soaring 221.79 percent, bringing the first-quarter figure to 25.9 million USD, up 136.9 percent./.

Source: VNA