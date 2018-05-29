Vietnam Jan-May coffee exports seen up 1.8 pct y/y, rice to rise 20.4 pct y/y

Vietnam’s coffee exports for the January to May period rose an estimated 1.8 percent from the same period a year ago, while rice exports surged an estimated 20.4 percent during the same period, government data showed on Tuesday.

COFFEE

Coffee exports from Vietnam will rise an estimated 1.8 percent between January and May from a year ago to 825,000 tonnes, equal to 13.75 million 60-kg bags, the General Statistics Office said in a report on Tuesday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world’s second- biggest producer of the robusta bean, dropped 12 percent annually to $1.6 billion in the five-month period, the report said.

May coffee exports were estimated at 140,000 tonnes, worth $276 million.

RICE

Rice exports in January-May from Vietnam were forecast to rise 20.4 percent from a year ago to 2.8 million tonnes. Revenue from rice exports in the period were forecast to rise 51.1 percent year-on-year to $1.57 billion.

May rice exports from Vietnam, the world’s third-largest shipper of the grain, were recorded at 600,000 tonnes, worth $460 million.

ENERGY

Vietnam’s January-to-May crude oil exports plunged 40.1 percent year-on-year to an estimated 1.67 million tonnes.

Crude oil export revenue in the first five months of 2018 fell 20.4 percent to $919 million.

Oil product imports in the five-month period increased 11 percent from the same time last year to an estimated 5.56 million tonnes, while the value of the product imports rose 35.3 percent to $3.6 billion.

Vietnam’s January-to-May liquefied petroleum gas imports increased 19.5 percent from a year earlier to 618,000 tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)