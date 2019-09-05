Vietnam keen to modernise the shipping industry

Vietnam is currently making efforts to modernise shipbuilding and the shipping industry to increase quality with reasonable cost, save energy and minimise pollution.

The statement was made by Director of the Transport Ministry’s International Cooperation Department Lê Tuấn Anh at a seminar on the industry jointly held by the Association of Asian Classification Societies (ACS) and Register Vietnam in the northern province of Quảng Ninh last week.

“Việt Nam wanted to improve the industry’s quality and enhance competitiveness to actively integrate in the region and the world,” Anh said.

At the seminar experts from ACS, Active Shipbuilding Experts’ Federation, Asian Ship owners’ Association and research institutes and businesses, shared experience on building and implementing regulations on safety and environment protection for vessels, offshore petroleum works, and accessing to advanced shipbuilding and shipping technologies in the world.

According to head of the ACS’s Technology Management Team Phạm Hải Bằng, the ACS will organise the seminar annually, sharing the global development trend of environmental issues, safety and ACS activities in this area.

“We will announce reports and statistics of the ACS ship fleets’ shortcomings, helping ship-owners minimize shortcomings in the operation,” Bằng said.

The ACS was officially established on February 1, 2010, with seven members including Indonesia Register (BKI), China Register (CCS), Japan Register (NK), Indian Register (IRS), Korean Register (KR), Malaysia Register (SCM) and Vietnam Register (VR).

Source: VNS