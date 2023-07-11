Vietnam receives first LNG cargo in bid to develop new power supply

State-owned PetroVietnam Gas said on Monday it had received a cargo of 70,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Singapore-based Shell Eastern Trading, marking Vietnam’s first ever LNG import.

The Southeast Asian manufacturing hub plans to build 15 LNG-fired power plants by 2035 with a combined capacity of 22.4 gigawatts, accounting for nearly 15% of the country’s total power generation mix, from zero now.

The relatively small cargo, which departed from Indonesia’s Bontang Port as reported by Reuters last week, is aimed at test running PetroVietnam Gas’s Thi Vai LNG terminal in the south of the country, the company said in a statement.

The terminal is expected to supply gas to industrial clients and two nearby power plants being developed by state-owned PetroVietnam Power, with the first set to be operational at the end of next year, according to the developer.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)