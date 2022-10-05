Vietnam sets course for zero carbon shipping by 2030

The Ministry of Transport has recently issued a plan with supportive measures for vessel owners to develop container ships with zero carbon emissions by 2030.

This is part of Viet Nam’s effort to materialize its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Specifically, in the first phase (2022-2026), the plan targets to review, amend and supplement Viet Nam’s legal regulations on maritime transport to generate stable legal foundation for enterprises.

In the immediate term, regulations on vessel registration and service management, container management of foreign vessels in Viet Nam will be amended.

Value-added tax exemption will be granted for Vietnamese ship owners when importing vessels for cargo transportation by the end of 2026.

Import tax exemption and 50 percent reduction of tonnage fees will be given to ship owners when they buy and operate container ships of 1,500 TES or more or ships powered by clean energy such as LNG.

Personal income tax exemption will be given for Vietnamese crew members working on ships operating on domestic routes.

In the second phase (2026-2030), maritime management model will be built.

Vietnamese container shipping companies will be supported to reach foreign markets.

Import tax exemption and 50% tonnage fee exemption will be offered to ship owners who buy and operate container ships of 1,500 TEUs or more or ships powered by clean energy such as LNG, H2… and LNG carriers until the end of 2030./.

Source: VGP