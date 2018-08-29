Vietnam’s Aug crude oil output falls 8.2 pct y/y to 1.01 mln T

Vietnam’s crude oil output in August is estimated at 1.01 million tonnes, down 8.2 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.

Crude oil output in the January-August period fell 10.6 percent from a year earlier to 8.2 million tonnes, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

The country’s crude oil exports in August totalled 410,000 tonnes, down from 415,000 tonnes in July, the GSO said. This raised crude oil exports in the first eight months of this year to 2.64 million tonnes, a 46.6 percent decline from a year earlier.

The following table updates production figures for Vietnam’s key energy items this month.

Units: Oil, coal and LPG in tonnes; natural gas in billion cubic metres; electricity in billion kilowatt hours.

OUTPUT Aug '18 Pct chg Jan-Aug Pct chg Targets (y/y) '18 (y/y) '18 Crude oil 1,010,000 -8.2 8,201,000 -10.6 13.23 mln Coal 3,157,900 16.4 28,551,200 11.6 N/A Natural gas 0.67 4.7 6.8 2.6 9.6 LPG 68,600 0.1 588,200 24.9 N/A Electricity 18.8 6.2 137.8 10.2 N/A

NOTE: Crude oil and natural gas 2018 targets by Vietnam’s state oil and gas group PetroVietnam. Other targets will be updated once available.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sunil Nair)