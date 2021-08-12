Vietnam’s biggest port resumes normal operations after clearing pileup’s biggest port resumes normal operations after clearing pileup

Vietnam’s biggest port, Cat Lai, has resumed normal operations after being almost paralyzed for a week due to mobility restrictions in the south.

Its ratio of uncleared containers is now back to the normal 85 percent, and it is again fully capable of receiving goods as the economy recovers, Truong Tan Loc, marketing director of Saigon Newport Corporation, its operator, said.

The waiting time for a ship to dock is now under eight hours, which is considered very good for ports, said Bui Van Quy, director of the port.

HCMC-based Cat Lai is exhorting businesses to quickly come and pick up their cargo.

Companies that have been shut down due to Covid-19 will have their cargo transported to inland container depots for free.

Cat Lai Terminal stopped receiving oversized and overweight cargo on August 5 after a container pileup due to travel restrictions and closure of companies due to Covid.

If the outbreaks are controlled by the end of this quarter, the volume of goods passing through the port is set to increase by 5-7 percent this year.

Source: VNExpress