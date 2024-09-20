Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery to import its first UAE Murban crude oil, sources say

Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has purchased its first cargo of Murban crude oil produced in the United Arab Emirates as it diversifies import sources for its Dung Quat refinery, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The 300,000-barrel cargo will be delivered in December, one of the sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)